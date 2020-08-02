Diana K. Gilbert reminds us that hate cannot drive out hate.

What happened in Minneapolis with George Floyd was a tragedy. It should have never happened. The video was heartbreaking. Mr. Floyd’s family deserves justice. Thankfully, the officers were quickly arrested.

The "peaceful" protests that followed were protected by our constitution. However, these protests turned violent. Businesses were destroyed, looted, and burned, even minority owned businesses. Officers were attacked. Some said the protesters were angry and had a right to express their anger that way. Anger never makes violent acts acceptable!

Now groups are pushing to defund the police because of "some" bad police officers. Unfortunately, bad people are in every profession. There are bad teachers, bad doctors, bad financial advisers, etc. Should we do away with those professions also?

Black civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell, said "there are only 1%-2% bad officers." It’s shameful that good, hard-working police officers are being treated poorly. It’s shameful that a multitude of Americans aren’t standing up for them. Our police have a difficult job and should be praised and thanked, not persecuted and attacked. Who will come into this honorable and needed profession?

The Seattle Democratic Mayor allowed a police-free autonomous CHOP zone, preventing police/paramedics/fire fighters from entering to help with numerous problems. Impacted businesses are now suing the city. The Minneapolis City Council voted to dismantle the police department. New York City Mayor de Blasio pledged to cut $1 billion from the NYPD.

In June a Republican resolution was introduced in the U.S. House that "called for justice for George Floyd; condemned violence, rioting and looting; and called for Congress to unequivocally oppose autonomous zones and efforts to defund the police." Not one Democrat voted for it!

We do need commonsense reforms within our law enforcement departments. Better training, hiring guidelines, and requirements such as body cameras, etc.

However, racism from all sides needs to be dealt with by all people, not just police officers. True listening and forgiveness can help heal us as a nation. Martin Luther King Jr. said, "hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

Returning to God will help us to get our hearts right.

Diana K. Gilbert, Niceville