Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a dose of good news is refreshing. Houma-Thibodaux was fortunate enough to get two doses last week.

Tropical Storm Hanna, later Hurricane Hanna, spared the area as it it churned west toward a landfall in Texas.

And state and local officials announced that construction has begun on an $80 million floodgate on Bayou Chene, just south of Morgan City, that will protect parts of Terrebonne, Lafourche and four other parishes from river flooding.

The permanent structure, expected to be complete next summer, will replace a temporary one that has been assembled on an impromptu basis four times since 1973 to stop backwater flooding from the Atchafalaya River. The most recent was last year, when rain and snowmelt swelled the Mississippi River and prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to consider opening the Morganza Spillway to protect cities downstream, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The action, which the corps later deemed unnecessary, would have sent water from the Mississippi south through mostly open land toward the Gulf of Mexico. Thousands of homes in the floodway, which includes parts of northwestern Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, could have been inundated as a result.

In 2011, when the spillway was opened, the temporary floodgate -- a barge reinforced with steel sheets stretched across Bayou Chene -- stopped about 3 feet of floodwater from swamping about 3,000 homes in Gibson and Bayou Black, officials said.

The state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and St. Mary Parish Levee District are overseeing construction of the permanent, automated barge floodgate. The money, from federal offshore oil revenue that comes to Louisiana through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, was approved last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

This is great news for several reasons:

– Foremost, the new floodgate will protect an estimated 100,000 residents in six parishes from a flood that could occur any spring.

– The temporary structure, also used in 1973 and 2016, costs about $5.5 million to construct. So it’s already cost state and local agencies an estimated $22 million to hurriedly assemble the floodgate four times. The new floodgate will not only provide better protection, but it will negate the cost of constructing a temporary one every time a flood threatens. And that savings helps justify the cost of the permanent structure.

– Several companies based in Terrebonne and Lafourche are involved in the new floodgate’s construction, injecting money and jobs at a time when the pandemic has taken a toll on both.

The whole idea of constructing a temporary barge in the first place is a prime example of how ingenuity, a can-do attitude and cooperation among state and parish agencies and local businesses can produce a win-win for everyone. Officials took a chance and it worked, producing immediate benefits in the short term and, now, permanent flood-protection for the long run.

