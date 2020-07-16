The Confederate statues are monuments to the men and their families who sacrificed so much during and after that conflict. Their sacrifice, North and South, actually changed the United States from "The United States are" to "The United States is," an important distinction. We actually became one nation forged in blood.

It was a horrible time in our history that cannot be allowed to happen again; however, we must cherish and learn from that history, not erase it. The monuments represent those sacrifices of the people who were directly affected by those events. To remove those monuments is to disrespect those Americans and their descendants.

John Weaver