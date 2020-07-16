It’s an exciting time to be a video game fan as we’re finally getting our first good looks at what games running on the next generation of consoles are going to look like.

Ubisoft continued the trend of holding digital showcase in lieu of a press conference to show off some of their upcoming titles.

During the showcase, Ubisoft showed their three big games scheduled to come out in the next six months, "Watch Dogs: Legion," which was announced last year, and the recently revealed "Assassin’s Creed Valhalla" and "Far Cry 6."

All three games will be coming out on both the current generation of consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launching this holiday season.

"Valhalla" moves the popular historical action adventure series to the Dark Ages of England where you’ll play as either a male or female Viking warrior.

I haven’t played an Assassin’s Creed game since "Black Flag" came out at the start of the current console generation, and while "Assassin’s Creed Valhalla" looks intriguing, I’m not sure it’s enough to pull me back in.

No gameplay was shown off for "Far Cry 6." Instead, we received a trailer that introduces the game’s villain, a character named Antón Castillo played by Giancarlo Esposito. If you want someone to play a cold and calculating villain, you can’t do any better than Esposito. He made the character of Gustavo Fring on "Breaking Bad" and its spin off "Better Call Saul" one of the best baddies ever on television.

In the game, Esposito plays the leader of a fictional totalitarian island called Yara. But as much as I love Esposito when he’s playing a villain, I’ve never really gotten into the Far Cry series despite trying with multiple installments.

Overall, I was disappointed with Ubisoft’s presentation. Although the games they showed off do genuinely look good, nothing really spoke to me.

Ubisoft ended the presentation saying they would have another Ubisoft Forward event later in the year.

Despite being a little underwhelmed by Ubisoft’s presentation, I’m still really enjoying these digital showcases being spread out rather than having press conferences right on top of one anther at E3. Microsoft is next up and will be showing off games for its upcoming Xbox Series X console on July 23. I’m hoping we finally get a release date and

