I read the July 14 article by Carl Hiaasen titled, "Pimp of the Nation, meet Kid Rock. His, uh, ‘music’ is perfect for your rallies," and for the life of me, I cannot understand why the NWF Daily News would chose to publish it?

From the first paragraph, the article screams, "I hate Donald Trump," and he continues the sentiment throughout. This guy clearly hates the President and that’s okay, it’s America, right? We as Americans have that right, to believe what we want to believe, and say what we want to say … well, at least for another 3 months or so. I

absolutely defend Mr. Hiaasen’s article and his right to voice his opinion, and I further defend the right of the NWF Daily News to publish it. I simply question your motivation for it? Because Mr. Hiaasen isn’t really going after the President here, let’s be clear. He’s after conservatives.

Publishing this article in The Miami Herald yields zero net gain in an area where it will garner nothing but supporting jeers from the left-leaning uber-libs. But Northwest Florida is conservative … a somewhat untilled, virgin soil for Dems, and a juicy target for the progressive hate machine. To penetrate the conservative front lines of the Emerald Coast, Mr. Hiaasen needed a complicit publication who would turn a blind eye and put this leftist, political rant front and center.

This article didn’t offer any thought-provoking narrative or humorous poke at the Commander in Chief; it was simply a nasty, spiteful cheap shot, aimed at Trump supporters, and taken from the safety of his air-conditioned office at the Miami Herald.

And you, the NWF Daily News … you helped him line up that cheap shot and loaded the round in the chamber. As one of those local veterans and a Trump supporter, I take notice when my local paper lines up a deliberate attack against conservatives.

It is within your freedom to do so, but please don’t be offended if I use your publication to pick up my dog’s "business" from now on without reading it.

John Totty, Major, USAF (Retired), Mary Esther