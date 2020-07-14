I am a conservative Republican and plan to vote for Donald Trump this fall. However, if Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in the Republican runoff this month, I will absolutely vote for Doug Jones in the general election this November. That man (Tuberville) has no place in the U.S. Senate. He is unfit for the job.

Tuscaloosa

By removing every statue in their sight, that proves that the thugs and rioters have nothing in mind but tearing up cities. They don't know Abe Lincoln from Jefferson Davis from the survivors of the Holocaust. They should be punished severely for the damage they've already done, and prevented from doing further damage, by force if necessary.

Berry

