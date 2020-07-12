No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.

Tuscaloosa

Recent TV promotions prepared by a group of athletes reminding us of the importance of following CDC safety guidelines during this pandemic have gotten my attention. Perhaps some of the survivors of recent lottery parties promoted by COVID-positive young people in the Tuscaloosa area can be enlisted to be a part of a TV ad sharing their personal experiences. Some of those who are sick enough to be hospitalized might be able to persuade other young people (and adults) to not attend such parties.

Tuscaloosa

