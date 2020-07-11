Bill Cordell of Panama City says the odds favor wearing a face-mask.

I noticed a sign during a recent doctor's appointment.

It stated that if a person has COVID-19 and you don't, you have a 70% chance of catching it if you are wearing a mask. You have a 5% chance if the carrier wears a mask and you do not. There is a 1% chance of transmission if you both wear a mask.

I know it is a free country and Americans do not like to be ordered to do do something. However, wearing a mask is the right thing to do.

Simply put, the disease kills. Masks are uncomfortable and hot, but it is a small price to pay to save a life. By the way, your family is the most likely victim if you are a carrier.

Bill Cordell, Panama City