I am writing in reference to the Steve Chapman column July 4, "Will John Rogers be the savior of abortion rights?"

He uses "savior," and "rights enshrined in Roe vs Wade," "fundamental rights," and the use of "Roe" as involving homosexual sodomy, assisted suicide and parental rights, as terms approaching "biblical absolutes."

Seldom in our history have rights been given to one group at the cost of another. When they were, they were eventually canceled.

Science has proven when life begins, a human person starts his/her life. The cost of "reproductive rights" is grossly too expensive.

Forty million plus lives are too costly for humanity, so a small group can have a "right."

It is time to cancel Roe vs. Wade.

Rudy Cegielski, Fort Walton Beach