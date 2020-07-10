The recent gun-buying surge that began with the COVID-19 pandemic panic and continued through the civil unrest and riots following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody has created millions of new gun owners who will now eagerly protect their right to protect themselves and their loved ones, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms predicts.

"Look at all of the new people who suddenly decided to exercise their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms," observed CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. "We’ve witnessed something that is nothing short of a sea change, and in some cases might approach the level of epiphany, about gun ownership.

"We’ve heard anecdotal reports from all over the country about people flocking to gun shops who had never before owned a firearm," he said. "Now that they are gun owners, we expect them to be very protective of their rights."

March, April and May saw record numbers of background checks, according to FBI data and information from industry sources. June data should be out within days, and CCRKBA expects the trend to continue.

"As we’ve said before," Gottlieb said, "we welcome all of these new gun owners to the firearms community. We know many of them are minorities, especially Black and female citizens from literally all age groups, and they will find gun owners have a big tent with lots of room for newcomers.

"They can take advantage of training opportunities, meet new friends who share more interests than they might have suspected, and gain a new understanding of our efforts to protect the one fundamental right that actually protects all of the other rights," he said.

"We’re not surprised to hear about new first-time gun buyers who have discovered how much enjoyment they get out of shooting," he added. "We’ve seen this with generations of new gun owners who may never have had any previous experience with firearms. Many of them discover a sense of empowerment that allows them, maybe for the first time, to understand they can take care of themselves, and that they are responsible for their own safety.

"This new wave of gun owners could become a formidable force during this year’s election," Gottlieb said. "From now on, we expect millions of new gun owners to pay closer attention to candidates, and reject those who would trample on their Second Amendment rights.

"With legions of new gun owners ready to protect these newly-discovered rights, it could be a pretty scrappy election year with lots of surprises," he said.

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.