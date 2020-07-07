I’m one of the elderly, fun loving people who has decided to add my two cents on protecting myself and possibly you, from COVID-19.

I am doing whatever I want, I go outside for fresh air, play in the dirt, listen to birdsong as the sun comes up.

It’s my new way of life, face-timing with family far away, and talking to neighbors from across the street.

There’s a blessing I’ve heard all my life, "You should live and be well until 120 years."

Wearing a mask is something I do. It can’t hurt!

Judith Kennedy, Niceville

I’m 85 years old, grew up during the depression years, World War II and up to this point in time.

I have seen the New York Times go from a well-respected newspaper to a shrill for the Democratic Party, an apologist for anarchists that riot, burn and loot our cities, a hater of conservatives and President Trump and a mouthpiece for those that would destroy our democratic government and replace it with a socialist style government.

I am not a product of white privilege nor am I responsible for slavery in the USA ending 255 years ago. In fact I’m a product of white sharecroppers that probably picked cotton alongside the black slaves.

A very good example of the NYT’s conservative bias and hatred for President Trump is its coverage of President Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore and the speech at the 4th of July celebration in Washington DC. I heard both speeches and the presentation of what the president said is completely wrong and flat out lies. So sad, a once great newspaper that has sunk to the lows that the NYT has.

I am neither a Democrat or a Republican, I’m an Independent, I do my own thinking, not some political party. It’s sad to see just how corrupt the national news media have become, no more straight news, just biased slanted opinionated articles.

I’m sorry to say that the NYT fits into this category.

Ira C. "Sam" Bass, Fort Walton Beach