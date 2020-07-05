Andrew Albright of Fort Walton Beach says if you don’t want to wear a face-mask you should have the freedom to do so. Otherwise, protect yourself from the threats lurking out there.

Please feel free to wear your mask wherever you wish. Feel free to remain at your residence if you don't feel safe in public.

Take the liberty of not driving in Okaloosa County where more people have died in motor vehicle accidents than of COVID-19 during the same time frame. Maybe you could advocate for more stringent motor vehicle laws.

Most of all, allow those of us who are more concerned about liberty and enjoying the short life have, than a COVID-19 demise, the freedom to do so; in the way we choose. Give those of us at higher risk the credit of being able to protect ourselves should we choose to do so.

As an aside, with all the recent studies showing no statistically significant impact of secondhand smoke, virtually no benefit from smoking bans on public health, can we just agree to ban smelly people in general! And keep the beaches open for God sake!

Your friend in liberty,

Andrew Albright, Fort Walton Beach