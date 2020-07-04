My parents are gone. Their house is gone. Their way of life is gone. They raised us for a way of life that is gone.

My dad worked at the same job in the same company for more than 40 years. He got lapel pins at regular intervals and an engraved watch for one of his big anniversaries.

After he died, I discovered dozens of business cards among his possessions, each guiding the cardholder to a number that no longer exists.

A lot about his way of life no longer exists.

If you’re not sure how fast times are changing, compare your life to your parents’ lives.

I have been at the Daily News for more than 20 years, which is a long time to work for the same employer. It is, however, less than half of the amount of years that my dad worked for Illinois Bell.

My parents got married in their 30s, but were together for more than 40 years when my mom died. Marriages these days often don’t reach the double-digit anniversary.

My parents wrote letters to each other and to all of their far-away friends and family members. Once in a while, they’d call but every minute they spent on the phone cost money, which kept most long distance conversations pretty short.

They drove cars without air conditioning and used fans in their houses.

They studied books in school and wrote their papers on actual paper.

They had the same doctor and dentist and pharmacist for decades, and knew the tellers at their bank by their first names. When a pharmacist gave my mom the wrong prescription, he apologized. She forgave him. No lawsuit followed.

It was simpler. It was cozier. It was, I’m sure, stifling at times.

It was so different from even my life that I’m stunned just thinking about it.

We live in an age where we are tied together intricately, moment my moment, with cellphones and computers. We can stay home and still watch our loved ones’ lives unfold.

The screen is tinier than real life, but just as immediate.

We reinvent ourselves, our lives and our dreams like a movie played on fast forward.

We will not be the same tomorrow as we were yesterday and our children, one generation removed, are speeding down the highway of life at 100 mph.

A crystal ball might have helped. Or it might have made things worse.

You can’t prepare for real life. You just have to live it.

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at wvictora@nwfdailynews.com