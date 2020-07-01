I am a property owner in Franklin County and have been a regular visitor to Lanark Village for the last 25 years to go fishing, scalloping, and boating. I have rented various properties over the years, contributing to the local economy with friends and family to visit the beautiful area, eat at local restaurants, and shop at the local businesses.

There is only one very busy boat launch in Lanark and it is at Spring St. and Hwy 98; Enabob St. is only one block from Hwy 98 up Spring St. There is a vacant lot there with an old camper (not to any code) that is an eyesore where the surrounding homes and lots are well-maintained. The resident at this lot does not have a permanent home or septic system, and has piled trash, derelict appliances, scrap metal, and junk lawn mowers and vehicles. This mess was confined to a few dozen things before someone made the area a residence, albeit without permit. Instead of cleaning up the lot where they reside, in the last five years the amount of trash, foul odors, and piles of appliances have increased astronomically. The placement of these are encroaching on the road, and this vacant lot appears to have been converted to an unrestricted dump managed by the resident as a commercial business on a residentially zoned lot.

Other local residents have told me that the county commissioners refuse to address this issue. I do not understand why the county government or sheriff's office choose to ignore the situation, and do not address this problem. It is an embarrassment to bring friends and family to this area, and I cannot fathom being an adjacent permanent resident to the mess on Enabob Street.

Scott Howard

Vacationer of Lanark Village