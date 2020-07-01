I recently contacted the Franklin County commission and asked what their plan was for Island View Park, located between Lanark and Carrabelle on Highway 98.

I stated that it had been 20 months since the hurricane, and the work on the park has been very slow and inconsistent. The reply from commission representative, I quote, "the inconsistent of work at the park is because we have to make sure that nothing is been done without approval so that we will not jeopardize the funding to replace the park without the burden being on the taxpayers, also we have been short-handed. In the last couple of months, we have dedicated our labor to other county facilities because of the coronavirus. We are scheduled to start work at Island View Park in the near future." End of commission comment.

There is an actual pile of garbage with a white round plastic roof on top of it near the main entrance. I do not personally think approval is needed to remove garbage, coupled with this is the same answer I got 12 months ago. When the hundreds of travelers pass by this Franklin County public park, they see blight and a lack of leadership, regarding the period of time this eyesore has existed. The citizens of Franklin County have not been allowed one-inch use of this property, and the excuse of being short-handed the last couple of months simply doesn't fly. It has been 20 months, not a couple.

I hope that when it is time to vote the voters who have been denied access to their park will remember how unimportant they were to this particular group of commissioners.

Susan Lynn

Lanark Village