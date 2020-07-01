In this life time I am White. However, I believe that I have lived other lifetimes, and in another time and place I know I was Red and in still another Black. So, from the time I was very young, this time around, I believed in the integrity of each and every person. I had strong feelings about this integrity for one so young.

The origins of my belief system neither I nor anyone else understood. One thing was certain, my soapbox was always handy, much to the chagrin of my mother who would roll her eyes all the while muttering, "Here she goes again." Soapbox, indeed! She knew any discussion about race I participated in was certain to include "But, Mom! I don’t care if they’re sky-blue pink."

So, if I Know Black is beautiful, then so too are Red, Yellow and White; each a warm, vibrant color pulsing with life.

Perhaps, our God is a combination of all these warm, vibrant skin tones and in an effort to give us a glimpse of the wonder and magnitude of His love and majesty, chose to give each of us a fragment of Himself, creating a true rainbow of colors, shapes, sizes and talents.

I remember walking along the Lake Ontario shoreline one day and suddenly becoming aware of the mosaic of stones before me – all sizes, shapes and dusty colors. Then I observed the brilliance of those same rocks after being washed by incoming waves.

By comparison, as Jesus the Living Water washes our dusty, weary souls and we become more Holy like Him and more wholly His, our true colors will shine.

No, I don’t care if you Are sky-blue pink because He recognizes you as an extension of Himself and so do I.

Marilyn McCann