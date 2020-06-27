Our City Hall folks seem to operate under the mantra of the stock market, fear and greed. Regarding apartment and condominium development, they set a limit, then break their own rules, succumb to temptation of more tax income, rewrite the rules, reauthorize more development. The buck stops with the mayor and he doesn't know his own course, or it seems that way. My hope and fear is that the city doesn't create a ghetto behind the Strip because there are simply too many apartments being built there currently. Somebody with a clear mind, take control.

Tuscaloosa

