George Floyd is not a hero. His death by a corrupt police officer was tragic.

There is only one man who has ever lived from the beginning of time to now in all of earth who is deserving of honor and He is the one true hero of the entire world.

He died a horrific, suffocating death for a fabricated crime. His life was but a short 33 years. He was a man of integrity and truth. We should all be bowing down to Him because He alone is worthy.

His name is Jesus and He is the Christ.

Jan Harris, Mary Esther