Reine Rush of Lynn Haven says the culture of non-cooperation with authorities should be nipped in the bud.

What happened to George Floyd absolutely was wrong, and the perpetrator(s) should be punished.

But to then paint all law enforcement as wrong or bad is not the answer. Are there bad apples in law enforcement? Of course there are; anywhere you have a group of people you will find some motivated solely by power, greed or selfishness. They should be rooted out.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



In a similar vein, peaceful protests against wrongs or injustice are a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Those who use protests as an excuse to riot, loot, burn, steal, and attack law enforcement officers, however, should be prosecuted.

The greater issue that no one seems willing to address, is the culture of defiance of and non-cooperation with authorities that has arisen in recent years. Choosing that kind of behavior — and it is a choice — almost guarantees a bad outcome. If you feel unfairly singled out or unjustly treated, there are processes to address that.

Reine Rush, Lynn Haven