Steve “Rocky” Farry of Niceville takes issue with a previous letter to the editor. He points out America is not a democracy in the purist sense, and that the media are far from impartial.

Following is in response to a to a Letter to the Editor submitted by my friend Bill Campbell accusing Republican House members of being “lap dogs” as well as stating that we are a “democracy” and not a “kingdom.”

Bill, I know you are aware that we are not now, nor have we ever been (in the pure sense) a democracy. As described in my eighth-grade civics text, we are a representative democracy, also known as indirect democracy or representative republic, founded on the principle of elected officials representing a group of people.

More importantly, (also described in my civics text) to have a properly functioning representative democracy there are two key conditions that must be met.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



First, fair elections, the American electorate must believe that the selection of our representatives are conducted fairly. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s demand for mail-in ballots and their position on voter ID leads reasonable folks to logically deduce that cheating is in the future. Thereby blowing the first condition, of fair elections, out of the water.

Second, an honest, impartial, and independent press corps. The Democratic Party’s witch hunt on Trump-Russian collusion based on a fake dossier, along with a House impeachment on a party line vote on a fabricated “quid pro quo” phone call was defended, supported, and possibly orchestrated by the current Washington press corps. Therefore, this blows the impartial press corps condition not only out of the water, but also out of the galaxy.

So, according to my eighth-grade civics book we technically do not have a democracy. Seemingly, what we do have is a Banana Republic sometimes governed by “election cheating” Democrats. Whom, by the way, are defended by the true Washington lap-dogs, the “mainstream” press.

Steve “Rocky” Farry, Niceville