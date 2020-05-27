Alarm bells are ringing, can’t you hear them?

Coronavirus numbers are increasing; in Florida Friday we had 1,204 new cases — five locally — yet people are abandoning masks and social distancing. The death rate, now over 96,000 in the US, is ascending everywhere but in New York City, where it steadily declines.

Why? Because in New York, people are still wearing masks and staying home. We know these measures work to stem the virus because the declining numbers in New York, plus the ascending numbers in places with no lockdown, prove it.

Yet in the local supermarket Thursday, I saw about 200 people, only five of whom wore masks (including me). They also clustered together over the produce or deli items. I can only hope no one sneezed or coughed.

COVID19 is not over; it continues and worsens. The CDC, an agency whose job is to provide advice about diseases, advises everyone to continue the two things we know will stop this sickness from spreading: wearing masks and keeping away from others.

We know that in places were people congregate, the virus numbers rise: church services with no distancing, nursing homes, prisons, and factories with assembly lines.

Our Panama City beaches are already full of people, as News Herald photos show, and the tourists soon will be pouring in. Whether the virus flourishes or gets contained is strictly up to us. How we behave either stems it or spreads it.

Will you continue to be part of the solution or part of the problem?

Alice Haynes, Panama City