I have been follower of FloridaHealth.com website for months now and have much appreciation for the Covid-19 data which has been presented to the public. I have shared this information over the last three months with several organization's memberships, as well as life long family and friends locally here in Bay County.

Unfortunately, due to the termination of one of your employee/scientist (Rebekah Jones) who refused to manipulate the data when instructed to do so by her superiors, I no long trust this data made available to the public.

The obvious motivation for the demanded data fraud received by Ms. Jones was to support the political cronyism which is accelerating the reopening of our economic resources to the maximum. Although I am in full support of minimizing the diminishing impact on our economic foundations, I fully believe this effort to reopen businesses must be analyzed by trust worthy data and adjusted as needed.

To have this data manipulated and restricted before being presented to the public is a complete break in public transparency by our leadership. Bay County beach vacation businesses are reopened almost to normal.

This means thousands of people were here to vacation on our beaches from all over the eastern US. Do you think there is a chance that some of them carried the Covid-19 disease with them? I do.

And in order to find out how many of us become infected, and what needs to be done, we need trustworthy data to guide us. Now, thanks to the leadership of this state, we no longer have that available to us.

I am not a Republican, nor a Democrat. I am a registered Independent (Non Polarized American). Up until now, I have been in support of Governor DeSantis' leadership and his approach in dealing with the pandemic crises by relying on scientifically accumulated data and staying flexible to adjust his decisions as needed. But, unfortunately, this has changed.

If Bay County suffers any type of undetected explosion of cases due to a premature reopening of the our tourist economy, and is not able to react when needed by professional level testing, tracing and containment due to a lack of reliable data, many of us may die.

Who do you think we should hold responsible if this happens?

Robert Nixon, Panama City