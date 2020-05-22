On Saturday, May 16, we lost a legend and driving force in the birth of Northwest, Florida.

Reg Moore passed away after having one of the more successful careers in architecture shaping and bringing alive a sleeping giant in the Florida Panhandle.

His buildings shape the skyline of the beaches from Pensacola to Panama City; never in any of the many hurricanes we experienced, did one of his buildings fail to survive the ravages of mother nature.

He was also a quiet gentle man who always had a smile on his face and compliments in his vocabulary about everyone.

Our area was fortunate to have him as his contributions have certainly made it a better place for all of us.

What a great Legacy for a man to leave.

Al Qualls, Fort Walton Beach

I know it’s been almost two years since the Hurricane hit our town and people still have blue tarps covering roofs and some never have done anything to clean up at all, trash all over, weeds 2-3 feet high.

Why aren't they told to clean up? Cars and trailers parked in front yards like a flea market is going on!

Chickens and Roasters in cages? Crowing 24/7 the "Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches"? Piles of mattresses and trash left curbside?

Let’s cleanup our area mayors, enforce the No Burning laws too! Sometimes we can't even open our windows for trash smoke!. Why not?

We live here and it’s about time somethings done!

God Bless Our Troops,

Jon Bruce, Panama City Beach