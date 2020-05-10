The leadership of Panama City has created an initiative focused on education and access to ensure that our citizens are accounted for correctly and that our city gets all of the representation and financial support we deserve.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.



By the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2018, the immense – and immediate – devastation to our community was plain to see in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. As deeply scarring as the storm was, it may ultimately pale in comparison to the long-term damage we sustain when the results of this year’s constitutionally required decennial census is recorded.

This time, however, we have the necessary warning – and a strategic plan – to overcome this looming threat.

Indeed, it is difficult to overstate the importance of the census and the need for everyone to be counted. As the governing yardstick by which hundreds of billions of dollars in federal and state aid (for everything from schools to roads to public services of all types) are awarded, as well as the basis for how electoral districts are drawn, the results of the census carry with them either a decade of potential benefits, or painful repercussions. Any population loss is a decline that Panama City can ill afford. In the 58 years from 1960 until Michael’s arrival, Panama City’s total population grew to approximately 37,000. Post-hurricane, that fell to an estimated 26,000 – a stunning 30 percent decrease in less than 12 months.

Together with representatives from Bay County and others, we have been meeting with the Census Bureau in Washington to detail our community’s extraordinary circumstances, especially given the fact that Michael occurred only a year-and-a-half prior to the census, leaving too little time for a full recovery. By way of comparison, Hurricane Andrew – the last Category 5 storm to hit the U.S. – came ashore in South Florida in 1992, much earlier in the decade.

While the Bureau’s hands are legally tied, given that their methodology mandates that they count citizens “where their head is in a bed on April 1st,” recent extensions for the initiation of in-person census taking and the deadline for the final count (as a result of the coronavirus pandemic) are encouraging signs of flexibility.

Nevertheless, the leadership of Panama City has created an initiative focused on education and access to ensure that our citizens are accounted for correctly and that our city gets all of the representation and financial support we deserve.

At the outset, the most effective step each one of us can take is to complete the census via mail, online, or phone as soon as possible. Doing so will drive a community-wide sense of positive action and, importantly, negate the need for census takers (who may not know our community) to go door-to-door to follow-up – where they might still find some empty homes.

As of early-May, Bay County has a self-response rate of 39.5 percent compared to Florida’s overall 54.3 percent. To support our community – and observe the necessary COVID-19 driven requirements – we can use the current time at home to take less than 15 minutes to complete this critical survey. For our friends and neighbors who need help or instruction with online filing, computers are available at Panama City City Hall, located at 501 Harrison Avenue, and the Bay County Public Library, located at 898 W. 11th Street.

Now, more than ever before, we need as many residents as possible to complete their census. And while we cannot get everyone back as soon as we’d like to, we can drive up the participation rate and thereby stem what will be seen as a population loss when the 2020 results are compared to those from 2010.

For the love of Bay County and Panama City, please take part in the 2020 Census.

Mark McQueen is the City Manager of Panama City.