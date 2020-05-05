This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



There is wide speculation that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the USA is disproportionate based on ethnicity.

Perhaps, true. But the event in Pensacola over the weekend where 150-200 people gathered for a social outing, without distancing themselves, may be part of the reason.

Adding insult to injury, one attendee vocally expressed his opinion that "COVID-19 ain't coming here." Seriously?

David Kamin, Shalimar

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .