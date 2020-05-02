In response to the April 30 Sound Off stating, “Tuscaloosa has enough tourists,” I can only answer, “Really?” The person who wrote this is painfully unaware of the facts: In 2018, Tuscaloosa travelers, including UA football fans, spent $661 million and supported 8,706 jobs in our community. Tourism sales tax revenues help pay for essential city services, and provided $507 in tax relief for each household. Tuscaloosa is a wonderful place. Without tourism, and the benefits it provides, our town would be much different – and probably not someplace the previous Sound Off writer would even recognize, much less enjoy as much as they do now.

Tuscaloosa

