Last week, I discussed Alabama’s outstanding young elected leaders in the political arena. This week, allow me to share my thoughts on some leaders under 45 who are shaping and molding our state without holding elective office.

The most prominent power in the under-45 category who is not in an elected position is Katie Boyd Britt, who heads the Business Council of Alabama. Katie was born to be an Alabama leader 37 years ago in Enterprise. She was a high school leader and was governor of Girls State. Then she went on to the University of Alabama, excelled academically and was president of the Student Government Association. After graduating from Alabama, she earned a law degree from the UA School of Law.

She practiced law for a couple of years, then went to work for our senior U.S. senator, Richard Shelby. She was his chief of staff before becoming chairman of the BCA. Katie is married to a popular young leader in the state, Wesley Britt, who played football at Alabama and went on to play pro ball for the New England Patriots. They have two beautiful children.

Katie has a younger sorority sister, who is also a Wiregrass girl – Mary Margaret Carroll from Ozark. Carroll, 35, was also an SGA president at UA and is one of Alabama’s brightest young lobbyists.

Clay Ryan, 42, heads governmental affairs for the University of Alabama System, the state’s largest employer. Smart and savvy, he worked on state Supreme Court races when Karl Rove was brought in by the business community during the tort reform wars. He was directing governmental affairs for a prominent Birmingham law firm when he moved to the UA System.

Alabama Power will remain the most powerful quasi-governmental entity in the state for the next generation with the likes of governmental affairs specialists Houston Smith, 40, and R.B. Walker, 33, working for the company.

Houston is the son of a prominent Alabama Power couple. His mother and father were top officers in the company. Houston is steeped in knowledge of utilities and Alabama government. R.B. grew up in Montgomery and was president of the Student Government Association at UA. He understands politics.

Speaking of utility companies, Power South has a rising superstar lobbyist in 35-year-old Montgomery native Taylor Williams.

Gov. Kay Ivey has some young superstars on her staff. She has a husband-and-wife team in Bill and Liz Filmore who are outstanding. Liz has been with Ivey going back to her campaign for lieutenant governor. She commands the governor’s respect because of her unwavering loyalty and keen political sense.

Bill Filmore is the governor’s legislative director. He has the respect of both parties and the leaders of the House and Senate. He is knowledgeable and a straight shooter. Bill comes from a political family. His daddy is a Wiregrass judge and Bill was SGA president at Troy University.

Leah Garner, the governor’s communications director is very bright and sees the big picture of Alabama politics. Gina Maiola does an outstanding job as the governor’s Press Secretary. She is an extremely talented wordsmith. She shoots straight with the press and they appreciate her honesty and accessibility.

Speaking of the media, you have some outstanding under-45 superstars covering the political world in Alabama. Sean Ross, 26, joined Yellowhammer News in 2018 and quickly became editor. He is doing a super job of putting this online media news network on top. He understands Alabama politics amazingly well for his age. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and was involved in student politics.

Jeff Poor has taken over talk radio in Huntsville. He is knowledgeable and conservative in an erudite way. Talk radio is very popular in that part of the state. He brings a less-strident and quality voice to that medium, especially in that market.

Young Jack Royer, at the ripe age of 24, has become the television anchor rock star in the state. He anchors the CBS 42 nightly news with Sherri Jackson. The Birmingham media market dominates the state. Jack who graduated from the University of Alabama just two years ago, was born to be a television reporter and anchor. His dad, Mike Royer, was a renowned and highly respected TV anchor in Birmingham for decades.

Steve Flowers served 16 years in the Alabama Legislature. Readers can email him at steve@steveflowers.us.