Glen E Leirer of Panama City Beach defends President Trump from other letter writers.

Alice Haynes’ letter of April 17 is surely another Trump hater who gets her news from MSNBC or CNN. Her letter is sans any facts and her thoughts of what a “sensible” man would have done.

I don’t know how her sensible man could have been ready with millions of tests for a virus the world had never heard of.

Her sensible idea of “just in case” for hospital supplies is first the responsibility of 50 state governors.

It is up to them to have a responsible health department to plan for future needs of their state; don’t guess Ms. Haynes believes in our federalist style government. Only New York area had a situation where hospital staff’s were overwhelmed with the virus, in most cases they never ran out of available beds or ventilators.

Instead of ordering everyone across the nation to stay home the President in conjunction with his task force put out guidelines for everyone to follow. Some of our rural states fared much like we did here in North Florida with very few cases of the virus.

This must have worked very well since we are about to see an end to this pandemic and get our country back, much as he had predicted.

I agree with Ms. Haynes we do need four more years with a leader; but with Donald John Trump, not the Democrats choice of Joe Biden. I actually feel sorry for Mr. Biden; I am afraid he is not well.

Glen E Leirer, Panama City Beach