District Court Judge Roger Vinson in Pensacola declined an emergency motion on Monday that would exempt Walton County beachfront property owners from an order closing all the county’s beaches.

In what is a most confusing statement, Vinson wrote, “Public beach on the Gulf of Mexico is not defined by legal ownership, but by what is the beach.” Even if a person has legal ownership of a private beach, Vinson sees it as public. So, private is private, except when it’s public!

The counsel for the beach owners, Kent Safriet, claimed owners were being “kicked off and threatened with arrest for being on their own beach.”

Vinson decided that Walton County’s need to clear all beaches during the pandemic is more important than the rights of homeowners to access their own property.

At first, that might sound like a reasonable statement in the public interest, but think about it. What Vinson is saying is that government has the power to deny your property rights whenever it wants to.

The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia strongly opposed such “judicial activists,” judges who think their own personal views are the law.

We’re becoming a country where the Constitutional rights of the many are determined by the opinions of the few.

Art Miller, Miramar Beach

It should be clear nowadays to even the most removed amongst us that maintaining an industrial presence within our borders should be a national priority.

We’ve applauded the recent heroic efforts by US industry to produce needed medical supplies and equipment, and likened this activity to industries’ response during WWII.

And yet popular sentiment often appears to minimize the importance of industrial production, touting a new, more enlightened era of globalism, and an information and service based economy.

While these influences can absolutely not be minimized, an indigenous manufacturing capability is now clearly illustrated as essential to national prosperity, and even survival.

What can we, as average citizens do to encourage US manufacturing, large and small? When this is all over, make smart purchasing decisions. Support those who have supported us. Be American, Buy American!

David Tye, Ft Walton Beach