An article by the AP in the April 4 News Herald about the “Paycheck Protection Act” indicated that several banks are not accepting applications or seeing long wait times for approval, as usual nothing positive in print about this program meant to help small businesses.

I noticed the TV news Saturday was 14,000 loans had been processed with several million dollars of our tax money being doled out. How many more could have processed if Nancy Pelosi and the far left Dems had not held the bill up a week trying to cram in some of their “Green New Deal” programs?

It is estimated that a million small businesses need this help if our economy is to survive after the COVID-19 virus.

But as with the far left Dems they are not about to let a good crisis go to waste, as Congressman Clyburn of South Carolina said, “we need to take this opportunity to move our agenda forward,” not caring what this virus is doing to our country.

Everyone needs to vote republican in November so we can remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House and stop the far left agenda before it is too late for our Republic.

Glen E Leirer, Panama City

Invitations are currently being received by Bay County citizens to participate in the 2020 Census.

The Census is mandated by the Constitution and takes place every 10 years. The data used is protected by law and used to determine federal funding and the number of congressional representatives for our community for the next 10 years.

Amid Coronavirus fears and worry about the number of hospital beds, testing locations, and health services; we are reminded that participation in the 2020 Census will help secure Bay County’s future.

While we can’t control everything that happens during this uncertain time, we can go online and fill out the Census. When you receive your invitation visit 2020census.gov and do your part to help Bay County for the next decade.

Sounds like we will all have plenty of time at home so there are no excuses. I count, do you? #850Counts.

Charla Skinner Perdue, Panama City