Many thanks to Erik Lovestrand for his excellent article on songbirds. (See Jan. 9, 2020 Times “Northern gulf salt marshes vital habitat.”) A cat lover myself, I was dismayed to learn that a recent independent survey on St. George island showed songbirds down 60 percent from a similar survey done 30 years ago, The main cultprit: Cats.

Several years ago St. George Island cat lovers instituted a program whereby 100 feral cats were trapped, neutered and released, hopefully not knowing that the average outfoor cat kills 37 birds a year.... 3,700 songbirds on St. George Island alone.

Rick Donahoe

Yellow Springs, Ohio