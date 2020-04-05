Hi Y'all,

I wish I could say all of this is a Bad April Fools!

For all the restrictions, be thankful that you are reading this article. If you are, you are alive and hopefully have not contracted the virus. I know that this is a very difficult time for all of us.

This is a great time to “Look on the bright side.” I once asked my Mom how people were able to get though the Depression. She said that one thing, remember things were simpler then, that most of the people she knew were in the same boat. They mostly all were lacking the same things, and would help each other where they could. I am not going to go on about what we have lost or are losing.

We are a “village” in the Lanark area; we stick together while we practice social distancing. If you are in need of something and are unable to get out, or if you are concerned about getting out, call a neighbor, email someone, put it on Facebook. Again, you have my email at the end of this article; please do not hesitate to contact me. I will help, or try to find someone who can. You don't have to be in contact with anyone. My friends and I use bags to put on the doorstep or hang on the knob.

Franklin's Promise Coalition is organizing volunteers under 65 to help those who are over 65 (LOVE 65) and who may be in need of having something picked up. If you can help, there is a survey form to fill out at tinyurl.com/sonpavh, or call 653-3930 or mail@franklinspromisecoalition. This may be something that you would like to do for your community.

Some tips that I have heard that I am not seeing much announced. May be nothing to it, but it won't hurt you to try. Stay well-hydrated, drink hot beverages of any kind; choose hot over cold.

Poet’s Zen Cafe is open come by and get a coffee - Ethiopian Longberry Blue Harrar or an espresso drink to go. Will be open ’till 1 pm. Sunday. At the Lanark Mall near Holy Moley!

The Holy Moley Pizzeria is open on Tuesday through Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m., at 2390 Oak Street in Lanark Village. Cash only until they can get more settled. Call 850-396-9607 for more information. Pick-up and delivery. Please help them keep this business going. The pizza is very good and they are working on adding more choices to the menu.

The owners of the mall have had to ask the public not to allow children to come onto the property without an adult. This is private property and they have had some issues with children hanging around the area.

St. James Bay’s Crooked River Grill is open for take-out or delivery. Call them at 697-5050. They had some specials over the weekend for a very reasonable price. Hope they keep doing that ‘cause I didn't get to participate. Let's show them our support during this trying time. Give yourself a treat. We ordered two nights of specials and they were great. Also, they will deliver (for $5). If you have $50 of food or more delivered, the restaurant will give you a gift certificate for $10 to use when they reopen for regular business.

Don't forget the Lanark Mart. They have lots of things that you may need and are right here in our Lanark area. Yay!

Also, several of your favorite restaurants in Carrabelle are doing carry-out.

Just a couple of things to remember: Children are out of school and will be walking and riding their bikes around the area. They are young; please keep your eyes alert and watchful for these children. Parents, please be aware that we live in close quarters with elderly people who also will be out walking. There are not to be bikes on the walkways in front and behind the apartments, and talk to your children about respecting private property, and about social distancing.

While you are looking around your home and yard to fix up, please remember that there is a Burn Ban! No Burning!

Farm Share at the American Legion, every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. has been resumed. In your car, pull up to the back pavilion and a wonderful, caring volunteer will put a box in you car.

Please remember to wash your hands over and over again.

Clean all surfaces that might have been touched, Don’t forget your phone, remote, etc. Drink lots of water and beverages. Hot water, addling a tablespoon of lemon or apple cider, and hot tea, would be best, Do all the other things that you hear you should do (except the one about putting bleach on your dog’s paws. That is a no-no.

Better safe than sorry! Above all, pray!

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always open!

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com