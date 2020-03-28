Susan DeLisle of Panama City says Rep. Neal Dunn, in his recent opinion piece, called the kettle black when he criticized Democrats for politicizing the coronavirus outbreak.

There are at least two things about U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn’s opinion piece in Thursday’s News Herald that I find very disturbing:

1. The rewriting of history as to President Trump’s action, or more appropriately, inaction at a critical time in terms of preventing an epidemic of COVID-19 in the U.S.

2. The frank politicization of the entire situation by ending his opinion piece with an admonishment to Democrats.

As to No. 1, Rep. Dunn conveniently started his article about the actions of this administration at least two months into the epidemic while ignoring the prevention action that could have, and should have, been taken early on.

It is a matter of public record that the president played down and dismissed this pandemic early on until forced to take action. For brevity’s sake, I won’t repeat the timeline of such statements to the American public as, “I think it’ll disappear,” or, “I have a hunch,” or “a vaccine will be developed very, very soon.”

As to No. 2, this virus is an equal opportunity infector, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent. One has only to look at those testing positive in the U.S. Congress!

Politics should not come into play at this time and to characterize it as such should beneath a representative. I see no purpose to the last paragraph in his opinion piece other than to promulgate further division in this country.

It is you, Rep. Dunn, who has politicized the issue. I expected better from a physician, health care provider, and frankly, from a U.S. representative.

Susan DeLisle, Panama City

