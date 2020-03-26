Hi Y'all,

Wow, what a difference a week makes. I hesitate to say anything about anything because everything is changing so quickly. Like the virus, things are moving fast. Hopefully, we can get back to normal, healthy, happy and alive. These changes in our daily lives are nothing to compare to the people who can't work, restaurants that can't serve, non-profit or charity organizations who can't have their fundraisers, and on and on.

One of the things we had going for us was to be able to at least go sit on the beach or walk on the beach, getting all that wonderful virus-killing Sun. I do understand why the closing of the public beaches had to be done and am hoping that is one thing we can get back. The Carrabelle Beach was not overcrowded, and all were keeping their distance.

However, I did hear that that was not the case on Alligator Point and St. George Island. Beach property owners and renters are allowed to still enjoy the beach. They surely can enjoy their part of the beach that is privately owned, near their home, however if the public beach is closed, why should they be allow to use that part of the beach, and possibly going to the water, fishing and whatever? Since the law was changed to say that the public could only use as far as the high tide, some owners have put up fences and signs, “marking their territory” on Carrabelle Beach. No one was invading their property.

The boaters and the fishermen are still able to get out. Good, they are not gathering, except maybe at a great fishing hole. Good, we can always have fish for dinner.

Let's try to do the best we can to get through this, and we will. Be a good neighbor. If you are going to the store, let your neighbors know; there may be an elderly person who is afraid to get out. Offer to pick something up for them. We in the Lanark area actually already do that. If someone is reading this article and needs this kind of help, let us know. My email is at the end of the article. If you don't do email, let a neighbor email me.

The Holy Moley Pizzeria is open on Tuesday through Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m. They are located at 2390 Oak Street in Lanark Village. Cash only until they can get more settled. Call 850-396-9607 for more information. Pick-up and delivery. Please help them keep this business going. The pizza is very good and they are working on adding more choices to the menu.

St. James Crooked River Grill is open for take-out or delivery. Call them at 697-5050. They had some specials over the weekend for a very reasonable price. Hope they keep doing that ‘cause I didn't get to participate. Let's show them our support during this trying time. Give yourself a treat.

Don't forget the Lanark Mart. They have lots of things that you may need and are right here in our Lanark area. Yay!

For those of you who are staying at home with no place to go, look around your property and home. Maybe there are those things that you mean to get to and haven't had the time because you are busy working or having fun, Jackson's ACE Hardware is still open. Some of your neighbors in Lanark are always trying to make our homes nicer and prettier. Won't you take this time to busy yourself and make yourself proud?

The children are not in school or day-care. Please keep your eyes open on the roads for children who are walking around, riding bikes and playing.

EVENTS CANCELED

We did have to cancel the Pine Cone Kick off. Through it was outside, Joan Matey thought it was best to cancel. For those of you who don't know, this event was to honor Joan's husband, Randy, who passed away several years ago.

Lanark Village Wondering Stars Quilt Club Show is canceled. They hope to have this show sometime in the fall.

Sopchoppy Opry has canceled their March 28 performance and their special April 4 performance. So has the Tonya's Hope Benefit slated for April 4.

REMINDERS (ALL of the following mentioned activities have been canceled)

Bingo is on every Wednesday of each week at Chillas Hall, Doors open at 6 p.m.

Coffee group in Lanark Village at Chillas Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays. On Thursday, the county veterans service officer comes between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Remember to go to the American Legion for those wonderful cheese burgers, every Friday 5 to 7 p.m. They also have pizza on Sunday night and the new addition of hot dogs on Mondays.

Quilting on every Thursday at Chillas Hall at 1 p.m. All are welcome.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com