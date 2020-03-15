Some folks will shake their heads, smile and say “sure,” but we generally don’t take a rooting interest in specific local projects.

We, of course, want to see progress and forward movement throughout Gadsden, Etowah County and Northeast Alabama as a whole, because we actually believe the cliché about rising tides and watercraft. We also point out specific needs that should be addressed, speculate on potential ways to get them noticed and met and acknowledge both successful and unsuccessful outcomes.

Still, we try not to take that to the level of outright pom-pom waving in this space — but unless you’re a Pharisee of the worst sort, there are exceptions to every rule or policy.

So we’re cheering hard and waving our pom-poms in overdrive for the City of Southside to be successful in its bid for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

We’re not alone there.

Cities along Alabama Highway 77 from Attalla to Lincoln have pledged their support for Southside’s quest, which was revealed last week, and the Etowah County Commission and other elected officials in the area will be waving pom-poms as well.

Why?

It may be the best chance yet to get a new northbound bridge on Highway 77 from Southside to Rainbow City, replacing the narrow one from the 1930s that even if it’s still structurally sound, has far exceeded its expiration dates. The grumbling drivers caught in the consistently gummed-up traffic at that one-lane bridge during rush hour would blow their horns in agreement about that situation, which has been a frequent opinion subject for us.

The BUILD grant targets freight and passenger transportation networks across the U.S., and in its 11-year history has distributed $7.9 billion to 609 projects.

Alabama Highway 77 through Southside qualifies because it’s a primary connector between the Honda plant in Lincoln and its various suppliers. (We doubt anyone’s going to gripe if everyday drivers benefit, too.)

The average grant is between $13 million and $17 million, according to Southside Mayor Wally Burns. That would fund about half the estimated cost of $32 million to construct a new bridge. That still leaves an awful lot of money to find elsewhere, but it’s a significant enough down payment to where Southside has received indications from the Alabama Department of Transportation that the project, which currently is within the department’s five- to seven-year plan, would be expedited. (Funds for the engineering of the bridge already have been set aside.)

The application deadline for the grant is May 18, and Southside should either get good or bad news in late summer.

We hope city officials get to wave some pom-poms, too. We understand there are other, similar and equally acute needs elsewhere in Etowah County. Perhaps checking this one off would make it easier to meet those.