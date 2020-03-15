It makes no sense to me to close schools because of the coronavirus, even if someone in the community has it.

Young people are the least likely age group to get it. The staff in the school spend their entire day in a healthy (in regard to this virus) environment. So it seems to me that schools are a safe zone.

Close the schools and a thousand to two thousand people are spread to the four winds. Going into busy fastfood restaurants, shopping in busy supermarkets and stores. Going to the movies.

What does that do to help safeguard our community? Simply nothing but throw off the school curriculum, have parents worried about their unsupervised children, workplaces down a number of staff members who are home looking after their perfectly healthy youngster.

Nope, does not make sense to me.

Wendy Hernandez, Niceville

Write a letter to the editor in response to this letter. Follow this link for the Daily News, and this link for the News Herald.