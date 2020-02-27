Please read the ads and endorsements for Weems “hospital” very carefully. Please note that patient was taken to the emergency room and the emergency room staff did what they are supposed to when they assessed and stabilized the patient. Then they sent the patient on to a larger hospital with proper capabilities to treat the patient’s crisis. That is what ERs do - assess, stabilize and transfer.

It is vitally important to have an ER service available to Franklin County folks. It is not vital that it be at Weems.

An ER facility should be more centrally located for the benefit and “golden hour” treatment of all who need it when they need it. All who become ill are not in Apalachicola.

Mel Kelly