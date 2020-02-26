I’m very disappointed in the coverage of the Feb. 14 special Board of County Commissioners meeting about the USDA loan (See Feb. 20 Times “Polarization grows on Weems’ future.”). One of The Most Important statements made at that meeting was not included in the article. It was the statement by Commissioner Ricky Jones. He said that he was challenged by one of his constituents to prove on paper that building a new hospital could work. Jones clearly stated that he could not make the numbers work.

In addition, Jones wanted to be Very Sure that his “yes” vote was only to keep the USDA loan in play and not to move forward with building a new hospital.

It is a great disservice to the readers of the Times and the general public to not have included this important information in the article.

Gail Riegelmayer