What's wrong with solar energy?

Nothing! What is good about solar energy? It's clean, renewable and cheap! Gulf Power actually has it's own solar fields. Eglin A.F.B., Saufley Field and N.A.S. Pensacola have tens of thousands of solar panels. Why? Because it is cheaper, cleaner and renewable. The interstate signs are all solar powered. The school zone signs that warn drivers to slow down to 20 mph during the morning and afternoon are solar powered. Do you think the military, state or city would be using solar power if it wasn't the best option?

It has amazed me to see how many people are not saying 'yes’ to solar for their homes. Not for them they say. I wonder where we would be if their kinfolk said no to electric lights ... still using candles? What about indoor toilets ... still using outhouses and slop jars?

I see most people are using their recycling bins. Why did you do that? How long did it take you to decide to help keep this planet green by recycling? If you are going to keep using fossil fuel for your energy needs, then just quit sorting out your trash for recycling, as it will make no difference when the fossil fuels are gone or so rare that it will be too expensive to have electricity from them.

The sun has been an energy source for our planet for millennia, and now we have harnessed it for electricity. Wake up people, stop using fossil fuels for energy. Get with the times. Go solar. I have, and it is so much cheaper. The best part is that there are no rate hikes. Help save our planet.

— Carla Duke, Fort Walton Beach