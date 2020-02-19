Hang in there, Dave! Regarding your editorial stance on the leadership of Venezuela (See Feb. 6 Times “Two mighty women, with torches”), let's at least wait for our local Comrade Ted Tripp to go there and bring back positive proof that all the stories of starvation, shortages of medical and sanitation supplies, mass migration, and the collapse of industry - all of which originate from there but with Tripp's evidence will be proven false.

Tripp is right about one thing, though. Maduro and his predecessor didn't arise out of nowhere, they got elected. Never forget that Hitler got elected, too. In both cases, it seems the ultimate outcome will be catastrophe for the people that allowed their governments to go out of any kind of constitutional control.

Tom Stover

Eastpoint