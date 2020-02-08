To start this week‘s column, I’m requesting a moment of silence for the decade-old column photo that was finally forced into retirement.

I loved that photo. It was taken when I was 40-something, had small children and was bouncing through life. My hair was short, I weighed 20 pounds less and wore wire-rim gold circular glasses.

Back then, the camera and I were, if not best friends, at least on better terms. And if I was going to put my thoughts and feelings out there for 20,000 readers every week, my column deserved a photo that was youthful and strong.

Plus, with that old of a photo, I enjoyed a certain amount of anonymity. People would give me a second glance at times, certain that they knew me from somewhere, but couldn‘t quite place me.

Ten years, maybe even more, makes a great deal of difference in one‘s appearance.

But last week, there was a showdown and I lost.

I had to stand against a wall in the middle of the newsroom and smile for the camera. I haven‘t seen the photo and am not sure I want to. I think I’d rather cling to the illusion of my youth and I‘m sure most of you understand.

We are all young and beautiful once. I remember being amazed seeing photos of my mom and dad when they were in their teens, 20s and 30s.

My mom was a tennis player and, in the black and white photos, she was a dark-haired willowy teen with a perfect smile, despite it being before the age of teeth whiteners and extensive orthodontia.

My dad was so slim that he needed a belt to keep his neatly creased slacks up on his hips. One of my favorite photos is of him in his Army uniform before leaving for Japan during World War II.

Photos capture our fleeting youth, which we never believe is moving as quickly as it is.

There will always be time, we think. We will always look, more or less, the same way. Until we walk by a mirror and see someone who looks a lot like our mom did when we last saw her.

Or we see a photo of ourselves and can‘t help but notice that we have entered an the era in which we have more years behind us than ahead of us.

So, I will need to take a deep breath Sunday morning when I see my new photo. There will be a small jolt, I expect.

Life is full of surprises, and not all of them are good.

