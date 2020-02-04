Dwain Wood of Crestview says the average soldier of today is a bottle-fed baby accustomed to womb-to-the-tomb benefits compared to the real soldiers of World War I and II.

My brother died three summers back. He was 93 (and) a GI In World War II. He was 15 years older then me, almost an entirely different generation in thought and deed, but I honored him.

My dad was in World War I. He got to slug it out with the Kaiser's boys and I came along rather late in his career.

OK, I guess you could say what's your point - so they went to Europe 25 years apart and kicked the Germans’ butts (pardon my French!). Well, the point is we are fresh out of those kind of guys. What we got now are bottle-fed babies accustomed to a virtual array of federal benefits from the womb to the tomb. You can get paid to breathe.

Yes, I also am aware there are good men and women plowing up the ground in Afghanistan, Iraq and other hot spots in the world, but their numbers are slim.

I think I have the right to ask, “What’s next?" Because our enemies are drawing closer to our campfire and the little spot on earth where men are free to speak becomes slimmer and dimmer, or maybe I just don't get it any more.

The sad fact is there ain’t no more Iwo Jima soldiers or marines, certainly no Bastogne type draftee troops left.

So what’s next, my friend?

Dwain Wood, Crestview