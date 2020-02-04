As a formerly disgraced and impeached president might say, "it depends on what the meaning of the word ’him’ is.“

The warped sense of humor that got me through the Air Force Academy 50 years ago is serving me well today.

I look forward to the State of the Union address in which the president performs his standard rally mob speech. I can envision it now: While the Supreme Court justices and the Joint Chiefs of Staff remain stoically silent (hopefully), the rest of the congressional audience is uncharacteristically unified and joins in the enthusiastic chant of "Lock him up."

SEND US a letter to the editor!

As a formerly disgraced and impeached president might say, "it depends on what the meaning of the word ’him’ is.“

Laughter is the only useful medicine in trying times!

Rich Woodard, Niceville