We return to St George Island every year at this time to escape winter weather up north. Unfortunately this year we both required emergency medical care. We checked with a close friend who is also a lifetime resident in the area as to what he would recommend. Without hesitation he said we should try George E Weems Memorial Hospital. We did and were completely satisfied by the prompt, thorough, highly professional care provided by the administrative and medical staff. When we arrived we were checked in promptly and professionally, then the medical staff took over and provided a thorough assessment of our condition. Clearly, this area of the Panhandle is fortunate to have such a high-quality health care provider available.

Don and Linda Mates

Yellow Springs, Ohio