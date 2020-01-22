U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is leaving his safe congressional seat to take a shot at the U.S. Senate this year.

Byrne represents Alabama’s 1st Congressional District, which has had quite a legacy over the last century. The district has always included Mobile County, primarily. For the past few decades Mobile and Baldwin counties have been tied together and have comprised most of the district, which historically has also included surrounding rural counties of Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Escambia, although they do not amount to much of the population.

The legendary Frank Boykin became the congressman from the 1st District in July 1935 when he was elected to complete the term of John McDuffie, who had resigned to take a federal judgeship. Boykin was a colorful, earthy fellow with little formal education but he had made a lot of money in the lumber and turpentine business prior to going to Congress. He was reelected 12 times and held the seat for 28 years.

Boykin owned a lodge in rural Washington County where he held a legendary weekend hunting retreat. Invitations to the retreat were coveted among members of Congress. The Speaker of the House would come every year, along with most of the leadership.

One of the best pictures I have ever seen was taken with Frank Boykin, who was about 5 feet 2 inches tall, beside Gov. “Big” Jim Folsom, who was about 6 feet 9 inches. It was at the Boykin lodge and both were obviously inebriated. Boykin was famous for his favorite phrase, “Everything is made for love.”

John Tyson Sr. served briefly after Boykin lost in a special statewide election in which all of the state’s congressional districts were elected at large. Tyson’s successor was one of Alabama’s great congressmen, Jack Edwards. Edwards was more dignified than Boykin, although they both served the 1st District well.

Edwards was born in Birmingham. He was student body president at the University of Alabama where he also got his law degree. He began his law practice in Mobile. Shortly thereafter, in 1964, he was elected to Congress at age 36. During his tenure in the House, the 1st District, with the addition of Baldwin County, became one of the most Republican districts in the South. Edwards was reelected nine times, before he decided to retire after 20 years.

Sonny Callahan succeeded Edwards and stayed in the 1st District seat 18 years. Like Edwards he was helped in his first election by the top of the presidential ticket. Popular President Ronald Reagan carried Alabama overwhelmingly and had strong coattails. Callahan was also buoyed by Edwards’ endorsement and the addition of Baldwin County to the district.

Callahan was born in Mobile to a large Irish-Catholic family. He attended Mobile public schools, although, like Boykin, he never graduated college and was successful in business. Along with being a popular state senator, he owned a trucking and warehouse business. He was serving in the state Senate when he went to Congress in 1985.

Edwards and Callahan were known for excellent constituent relations. Therefore, it was apropos for Jo Bonner, the man responsible for their constituent service, to follow them into the First District seat.

Bonner won the seat in 2002. He had been Callahan’s chief of staff. Callahan and Edwards endorsed Bonner in his initial primary. He was reelected, overwhelmingly, five times. After 10 years in Congress, he opted to leave Washington. Bonner is now Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff.

Bonner was born to be the congressman from the First District. He was born into a family steeped in Wilcox County political and public service. His father was probate judge. He grew up as the “little brother,” actually and figuratively to fellow Wilcox Countians Judy Bonner, Kay Ivey and Jeff Sessions.

Bonner was highly respected by his House colleagues. He was on a leadership track and was chairman of the House Ethics Committee. Bonner is a class act and the epitome of a true southern gentleman.

Bradley Bryne took up the mantle of the prestigious First District four years ago. He took to Congress like a duck to water and has done a good job.

Steve Flowers served 16 years in the Alabama Legislature. Readers can email him at steve@steveflowers.us.