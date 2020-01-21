Advocate for a child. Volunteer as a GAL (we need you). Call (850) 892-8676 to learn more.

Our Eglin/Hurlburt community sensitizes us to PTSD and the effects of trauma, as well as the risks, sacrifices and wounds military life produces. In our midst, however, is another group of people affected by trauma. Their numbers are far greater.

“For every soldier who serves in a war zone abroad, there are ten children endangered in their own homes.” *

God bless foster parents and guardians who give children a temporary place of safety and love. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program sees how much you care for innocent children, our next generation. Thank you for all you sacrifice to help your foster child(ren) and their parent(s).

We know from firsthand experience the impact of hurricanes and vehicle accidents. Yet many children know worse. “The consequences of caregiver abuse and neglect is vastly more common and more complex that the impact of hurricanes or motor vehicle accidents.” *

Trauma can be a single event or a period of events after which we know we are different. An accident, being attacked or abused, or a sudden loss can cause trauma. PTSD affects veterans, women who experience sexual violence, accident or hurricane victims, and children who’ve experienced something that overwhelms them – including accumulated overwhelm.

Unbearable stress triggers our physiology as if we were escaping a lion, but there’s good news. We can overcome trauma, for it’s “been part of our evolutionary process” (Dr. David Berceu). We can emerge stronger and wiser. But please, let’s be kind to one another. None of us knows what trauma another may suffer.

*Van Der Kolk B 2014, The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma. New York: Viking

