Brandon S. Todd of Wewahitchka implores President Trump to stop cutting benefits for the disabled.

The Trump Administration and many far-right conservatives are on the warpath, not against Iran but, rather to slash SSI, SSD, and other very pertinent programs that help masses of the American People.

There are many with disabilities who rely greatly upon Social Security, and to cut the funding for those programs, kicking folks who are sick out, is a bad symbolism. What’s next? If we Americans can’t help out our disabled citizens, who can we help?

The Lord Jesus Christ sought the disabled as well as the fatherless, the widows, and the ill — He sought them to show them the face of God and heal them in the name of God. America is the face of liberty, justice, and equality. It’s sad and sick that many on SSI and SSD were once hard-working taxpayers — some are veterans — who developed a significant disability, whether physical or mental, that renders them unable to work — if you don’t work, you don’t eat, right?

You, me, and the guy down the road pay taxes to secure our nation, ourselves — we’re not socialists, no, we’re Americans. We take care of our neighbors, we’re a philanthropic, capitalist, prosperous nation that has more than the means to tend to the sick.

The disabled are sick. Some suffer daily, hourly. Yes, we need “back-to-work” programs to help those with disabilities become more independent, but those folks, if they can’t work, should not have the constant pressure of losing their SSI and SSD. That’s wrong — conservatives are better than that. President Donald J. Trump is better than that.

Workers, paying into the system, who develop disabilities must see it reciprocated to them if necessary, and I see no problem with tax-money helping the disabled as a whole. Reduce the SNAP, EBT programs if you must, but it’s wholly wrong to cut disability budgets.

Politics is the last thing on the minds of people with disabilities. Being disabled is suffering enough—to stigmatize SSI and SSD, and make people feel undeserving of their own tax-dollars is outright pathetic.

We need to defend the disabled, not deprive them.

Enough said.

Brandon S. Todd, Wewahitchka