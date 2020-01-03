The main reason there have been so many accidents at the Airport Road curve is drivers exceeding the 25 mph posted speed limit.

If the speed limit is observed accidents would be minimal. Installing guardrails will not PREVENT accidents, it will only minimize the results.

It seems to me the sensible thing to do to make the curve less dangerous is to install speed tables on the roadway by the curves to force drivers to reduce their speed. This approach will be much less costly than installing guardrails and more effective in preventing accidents.

Have speed tables been considered?

— Jim O'Connor, Destin