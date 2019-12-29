Alice Haynes believes the impeachment hearings will finally reveal what is rotten in Denmark.

“Something is rotten in the state of Denmark” is the main theme in Hamlet, showing the effects of corruption from the top of a realm down through all levels. And it’s the main theme today.

Six of Trump’s advisers have been convicted of felonies committed during the 2016 election: Papadopolous, Gates, Flynn, Cohen, Manafort and Roger Stone. Stone was a particularly poor choice. Noted for his “dirty tricks” under Nixon, Stone was found guilty of seven felonies: lying at least five times to Congress and tampering with a witness, threatening to take away the man’s therapy dog. How rotten is that?

In federal court evidence showed that Trump in his written statements to Congress may have lied about his 2016 contacts with Wikileaks.

And regarding the current impeachment inquiry, several witnessed how Trump held up money approved by Congress for military aid to Ukraine until they would investigate the supposed corruption of Joe Biden and his son, as well as how Ukraine supposedly interfered in our 2016 election. An empty investigation since we know that no evidence exists of Biden corruption, and Mueller’s report proved it was Russia — not Ukraine — that interfered.

Trump’s delay in delivering funds has been called a shameful betrayal of a valuable ally. What purpose do the funds serve? Ukraine is now fighting for its existence — because of the delay men are dying — against Russian forces commanded by Putin.

What Trump does is pleasing to only one person: Vladimir Putin. Trump’s corruption is nothing new. He claimed “no collusion” with Russia, but when Obama imposed sanctions on Russia, Trump’s man Flynn in 2016 phoned Ambassador Kislyak to tell Putin not to worry because Trump would deal with the sanctions. Collusion? Maybe.

Luckily Congress blocked Trump by voting to keep and even strengthen Russia sanctions. Flynn then pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Ambassador Kislyak and cooperated to help convict others. All of this has left us with the questions, why is Trump so corrupt and why does he promote Putin’s interests against our own?

We don’t know — yet. Stay tuned to the impeachment hearings and you may find out.

Alice Haynes, Panama City

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, email your thoughts to letters@pcnh.com, or use this online submission form.