I love the holiday season and the craziness that it brings to houses with children getting out of school and thinking about Santa Claus and cookies and presents and such. My best present this Christmas will be having all my children home.

With real jobs and distance between us, they can’t all stay for 3 or 4 weeks like they used to. A couple are still in college, but they have jobs to get back to.

Almost everyone has traditions related to decorating the tree, putting lights up, Christmas morning rituals, types of cookies and what to eat or do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We love to play cards and or board games.

There are many wonderful games out there for children and adults of all ages. I’m not a Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit player because simply put I would get beat very badly. We have played the “Cards Against Humanity” games and they are usually pretty fun if you have folks with a sense of humor and thick skin.

Gone are the days of “Chutes and Ladders,” “Candy Land,” “Sorry” and the game where the hippopotami eat marbles. We enjoy the train game, “Ticket To Ride,” “Apples to Apples,” “Catan” and “Mexican Train Dominoes.” We also play a variety of card games, which sometimes sound like (the rules) they were made up at about 2 or 3 AM in a college dormitory, but that is fine by me.

As I have noted many times, my Daddy taught me math with a deck of cards, a pair of dice and sometimes a box of dominoes.

I’ve been thinking about it and I even had a fortune cookie the day of the “incident” which verified my brilliant idea. The fortune from the “Number 1” Chinese takeout noted “A new business venture is on the horizon.” Does every town have a “Number 1” Chinese takeout? I love ours. They get the Moo Shoo Pork just right.

Now my business venture idea, which I am very happy to give you or anyone else with an entrepreneurial spirit, is a board game. I’m not sure how much money you can make inventing a board game, but if you get it in a big box store perhaps you can make a bunch of money.

The name of the game? It needs to have something to do with “Surviving at ___mart.” I guess it could apply to a lot of big box stores, but the one I was thinking about is where they wear the blue vests.

I came to this brilliant idea after volunteering to help my wife do some shopping before the kids got home for Christmas. On every aisle there seemed to be either something or somebody blocking my path. Stereotyping is wrong, but there seemed to be a lot of folks doing nothing but leaning on their carts just seeing if they could block an entire aisle.

Others were talking on their cell phones or trying to manage anywhere from one to ten children. Then there’s the unattended children, they can be very hazardous.

Like the old game with slides and ladders, you can imagine how these folks blocking the aisles (and what they look like) could make for a very entertaining board game.

I will say this, on more than one occasion during this shopping trip, the “blue-vested” superheroes saved me. Sometimes they get a bad rap, but no less than five of the blue-vests personally guided me through the dangerous aisles to locate important things like apple cider, shampoo, brie cheese, boxer shorts and the makings for “Grandma’s Secret Chex Mix.”

So, on this day, I gave the blue-vests an A+!

When it was all over, I was tired and Phyllis, the lady at the checkout was surprised that I only missed my $375 total by about ten bucks. I wasn’t keeping up with it, I’m just pretty good at looking at a cart and giving a total. The lady behind me complimented me on my “cart organization” skills.

It made me happy. On this day, I had survived ___mart.

The happiest of holidays and Merry Christmas to you all!

